Tamil news

Exam case: case against 156 accused Action follows complaint by TRB

Chellapandian, Arvindh Pandian back as AAG The State government has reappointed senior counsel P.H. Arvindh Pandian and K. Chellapandian and appointed advocates Narmadha Sampath and S.R. Rajagopal as Additional Advocates General. With these ...

Kanimozhi, Raja get rousing reception DMK leaders, including Stalin, greet them at airport

Elangovan’s birthday bash turns into a show of strength Heavyweights of Congress barring Thirunavukkarasar and other party leaders attend function

President visits Ramanathaswamy temple Pays tribute to former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam during trip to Rameswaram

2G verdict strains CPI(M)-DMK ties Debates between supporters of the parties have turned vicious on social media

Three apartments burgled in Ambattur Residents were out of town

TNSCB likely to be nodal agency for housing scheme It will facilitate easier coordination with bankers, says official

Disused vessels rusting along coastline in State No ship-breaking facility after the one at Valinokkam port was shut down

Bird hits Malaysia-bound flight Gets sucked into engine, leading to aeroplane being grounded

All set for counting of votes in R.K. Nagar bypoll Elaborate security arrangements at Queen Mary’s College

President Kovind visits Rameswaram Offers prayers at the Sri Ramanathaswamy temple; visits Abdul Kalam Memorial.

Work on removing outer ‘praharam’ begins Portion of Tiruchendur temple collapsed on December 14 killing one person

Book fair under way in Puducherry 18 new books released, over 1 lakh books on offer in 102 stalls

Foresters escort tusker to home patch In a ‘model’ operation, officials mapped its place of origin and directed it back

CBI chargesheet against firm for cheating three banks of ₹665 cr. Chairman, MD filed forged documents to get credit facilities

Soon, boats will bring Sri Lankan pilgrims to Chennai Ferry from Kankesanthurai will facilitate travel to Chidambaram

President Kovind to arrive in T.N. on Saturday First visit to State after assuming office

271 fishermen still missing, State tells High Court HC seeks status report with details of those missing, those who have been rescued and the progress of the search operations

Trump’s decision draws ire Muslim outfits and other political parties conducted demonstrations in the city condemning U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and demanding that India pressur...

‘Ramanujan’s maths invokes both awe and admiration’ His work inspired films and documentaries, says Prof. Alladi

Wait for Metro Rail service to Chennai Central gets longer Delay by contractors blamed for postponement of inauguration

Court transfers 144 private medicos to government colleges Faults government for not informing the Centre or medical university about the cancellation of certificate to Annai Medical College and Hospital at Pennalur

Amrutha’s plea: HC notice to Jaya’s niece, nephew Judge wonders why she had not shown interest in establishing her paternal origin